Samantha Lankford of Cameron’s Center for Emerging Technologies and Entrepreneurial Studies (CETES) and the SW Oklahoma Small Business Development Center will conduct a Zoom workshop aimed at small business owners to help them prepare for tax season.
The Year-end Checklist Workshop will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 9. The workshop will help business owners learn how to prepare correct financial statements for tax preparation, verify that employment forms (W-2 and 1099s) are correct and ready to distribute to ensure that year-end payroll reports are accurate prior to filing, and more.
Register for the Zoom session at https://bit.ly/3k9JhY8.
For more information, call CETES at 580-581-5446.