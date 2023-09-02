Artists Greg Erway and Rick Sinnet will be celebrated by the Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery on Saturday with an opening reception for Pioneers of the New Frontier.
Captivated with life on the Great Plains since childhood, self-taught artist Greg Erway said he works to reflect the inexhaustible amount of inspiration the land of his heritage provides.
“I grew up on these plains, like my parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents before me,” he said. “I feel a kinship to this land, and, as much as possible, I want my work to be an authentic representation of that story.”
Using oil and acrylic painting mediums, Erway paints from life and vintage photographic references. His paintings depict tired buffalo, weathered ranchers, proud natives and colorful vistas.
“There is no story like that of the American West. I can’t imagine ever getting weary of capturing images of that life,” he said.
Most noted for his large-scale murals (This Land is featured on the Rocktown grain elevator near Oklahoma City’s Bricktown), Rick Sinnet’s early career saw him moving to California and adopting the moniker Mothman due to the animals and natural elements which serve as the foundation for his compositions. While on the West Coast, he began giving away original artwork in exchange for the recipient expressing concern or kindness to others whom they may encounter. This initial exchange became the basis of his life-long philosophy of “art for the people”, which includes art drops of free prints using social media, he said.
Self-taught and referring to himself as a folk artist, Sinnet’s artwork is characterized by bold lines, vibrant colors, and repeated patterns. His stylized depictions of birds, insects, and mandalas are instantly recognizable.
The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery is a non-profit organization whose mission is to celebrate and promote the arts in the Lawton community and Southwestern Oklahoma. The gallery hosts six art exhibitions per year in addition to lectures and musical performances. More information can be found at the gallery’s website, www.lpgallery.org, and its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lpartgallery.