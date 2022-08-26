The U.S. Army Futures Command, based in Austin, Texas, is in charge of modernizing the U.S. military, and ensuring it keeps up with defense technology developed in other countries.
To that end, one of the command’s top priorities is developing ground artillery that can fire projectiles up to 1,000 miles, and ensure they hit their targets.
For the job of making it work, the command has turned to Fort Sill.
Col. Rory Crooks is the director of Fort Sill’s Long-Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team. He said that while most of the live-fire tests of the new artillery happens at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, nearly everything else is done at Fort Sill.
“When we do experiments and tests based on models, which is a lot of the work we do, we do it at Fort Sill,” he said.
Crooks took over as director in July, after Maj. Gen. John Rafferty left the position to become the Chief of U.S. Army Public Affairs. This is Crooks’ fifth assignment on Fort Sill, an installation he said he’s grown to love.
“The community here is so strong, not just on Fort Sill, but in Lawton,” Crooks said. “Like some of the work being done with FISTA to support Fort Sill. The most you can ask of most communities is to tolerate the noise, but in Lawton, people want to help support us.”
The cross-functional team’s work is complex, and includes aspects that Crooks said many outside the team wouldn’t consider.
A big problem the team is tasked with solving, for example, is the logistics involved with sustaining the weaponry — the ammunition and the apparatus firing it — in the field.
“Sustainment involves a lot of things, it incorporates distribution for things like ammunition, maintenance, services, and what material is needed to keep it functioning at the rate of fire required,” Crooks said.
Crooks said that, in his view, the best way to spot and fix gaps in planning and make the new weaponry work beyond the theoretical, is to have ground experience with artillery.
“You have to spend some time with the artillery to know how some things effect it,” Crooks said. “When I talk to people who load artillery about the materials and weights required to sustain rates of fire, their jaws drop.”
Weight is a big factor in how to make new artillery work in the field. To fire a projectile as far as the team would like, massive amounts of heavy material has to be loaded onto howitzers, Patriot launchers and other vehicles, something that is incredibly taxing on both the vehicles — and the human beings — carrying the weight.
“Humans are going to be taxed mentally and physically in ways they never have been before,” Crooks said.
To lessen the burden, the team is also working with experimental prototypes for wearable exoskeletons, which could be used to help soldiers lift ammunition and other materials, if the prototypes prove effective.
Field Artillery is a major priority for the U.S. Army, according to Crooks. While drone technology advancements tend to be the projects most discussed outside military circles, Crooks said the work of the cross-functional team is on equal footing with drone tech, with unmanned craft finding targets that new artillery can accurately hit from great distances.
“With drones allowing us to see more and to see deeper than we could before, we need strong surface-to-surface weapons capability to do something with what we see,” Crooks said. “Otherwise, the work done with drones would be mostly surveillance.”