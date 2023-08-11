Work continues on the new Cache Creek Trading Post at the Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris, with workers on Thursday preparing a foundation for the wooden stockade wall that will enclose the post.

The old trading post, built in the 1980s, needed so much work that it was decided to demolish it and build a new one. The project has been going on since 2022 and is expected to be finished by summer 2024.

