All lanes of westbound Oklahoma 7/Duncan bypass will be detoured at U.S. 81 today because of ongoing resurfacing work.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the detour, in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., means drivers will be detoured to 13th Street south to Arena Drive, then west to U.S. 81. No other detours are currently expected in the duration of the project, ODOT officials said.
The work is part of a project that is expected to narrow the bypass to one lane between U.S. 81 and Elk Avenue through September. Flaggers will be in place directing traffic at 1 mile increments, although ODOT is urging drivers to find alternate routes during this time.
The $4 million asphalt resurfacing project was awarded to Overland Corp. and includes resurfacing the lanes as well as the intersections at U.S. 81, Bois D’Arc Road, Beech Avenue and Elk Avenue.