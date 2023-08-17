All lanes of westbound Oklahoma 7/Duncan bypass will be detoured at U.S. 81 today because of ongoing resurfacing work.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the detour, in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., means drivers will be detoured to 13th Street south to Arena Drive, then west to U.S. 81. No other detours are currently expected in the duration of the project, ODOT officials said.

