Work is expected to begin in October on a project to repair the runway at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
The airport’s governing board put the finishing touches on that project earlier this week by formally awarding a $2.342 million contract to GCC Enterprises, Dallas.
The overall project, long on the airport’s radar, will seal cracks and joints in the runway, replace sections of deteriorating concrete pavement, and install an underground drainage system the length of the runway, on both sides. The best news for the airport: rather than covering 10 percent of the project cost, the availability of CARES Act funding means the entire project will be covered by federal funding.
An analysis by airport engineering consultant Garver had identified GCC Enterprises Inc. as the winning bidder in mid-August, but Airport Director Barbara McNally said the airport had to receive formal designation of grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration before officials could finalize the contract. The action also needed the approval of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, which came this week.
The FAA made that designation of $2.405 million in grant funding in August and the Lawton City Council acted in late August to accept it (the City of Lawton is the airport’s “sponsoring” agency).
McNally said GCC Enterprises expects to launch the project the week of Oct. 5, with the first phase to be conversion of the airport’s major taxiway into a temporary runway. That taxiway runs parallel to the runway, and GCC Enterprise crews will work to put the visual markings in place that will allow it to function as a runway for the 60-day duration of renovations.
That taxiway work added another step to the construction project, after the FAA requested (and will fund) additional grading and drainage improvements to the south of what will be the temporary runway.
“There’s quite a bit of work in the safety area,” McNally said, of work that must be done on the ground along the edges of the runway. “It needs to be very flat.”
Once the taxiway is converted to a temporary runway, the “real” runway will be closed to all aviation traffic for the duration of repairs.
“Oct. 25 is the target date to close the runway and open the taxiway,” McNally said.
Replacing deteriorating concrete panels in various spots along the runway is one of the major components of the project, although the work also will include routine cleaning and filling cracks and joints.
The biggest change will be a new underdrain system installed the length of the runway to funnel away groundwater, a situation that an engineering analysis confirmed is the reason for cracks in the pavement. That cracking problem prompted the airport to close its runway to most heavy aircraft between February and October 2016, after a preliminary analysis indicated those aircraft were causing the cracking. An in-depth engineering analysis found the problem actually was groundwater ponding under the runway, meaning removal of the water is expected to resolve the issue.
McNally said American Eagle, which handles most of the airport’s commercial traffic, said it can adjust to using the 5,000 foot taxiway. Airport officials said last month American Eagle will bring in smaller aircraft to handle its daily flights. But, those aircraft — and general aviation traffic — will be forced to use visual approaches because the airport’s instrument landing system will be shut down for the duration of the repairs.
And, the taxiway/runway won’t be able to accommodate military training flights and larger aircraft used for military movements. Those larger aircraft will be relocated to Oklahoma City until the Lawton runway is operational, McNally said.
But, the good news is that the FAA is covering the entire cost of the project (90 percent from entitlement funds, the remainder from CARES Act funding). And, work is expected to be completed before year’s end, something McNally called “a Christmas gift to ourselves: we got our runway back.”