Work continues on a substantial upgrade to the Cameron University Library.
The renovation will include additional collaboration spaces for students and faculty, meeting rooms that will be open for public use, and construction of an atrium that will house a bistro, according to a press release from Cameron University.
The McMahon Foundation presented Cameron University a $1.25 million gift last year for the work.
Besides expanding the building with a bistro and adding more informal spaces for discussion and collaboration, the first floor of the library will be reconfigured with an emphasis on increased technology-enabled collaboration spaces, more access to electrical outlets, and better wireless connectivity. In addition, the renovation will upgrade restroom facilities to Americans with Disabilities Act standards — including family-friendly options — and parking adjacent to the CU Library will be expanded.