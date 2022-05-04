Students at Woodland Hills Elementary in Lawton recently donated over $3,000 to the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.
The students raised the money all through the month of April, eventually raising enough to donate more than three times the amount the school collectively donated last year.
This year, the students were driven by the personal story of fourth-grade teacher Lori Cruz.
“My mom was diagnosed with cancer last August. That was a day that changed our lives forever. I shared that story with my students and their families. They really rallied around me and put the word out to people who generously donated, and I can’t thank them enough,” Cruz said.
Cruz said it was an amazing feeling to have her students supporting her while she learned to cope with her mother’s diagnosis. It was the Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma where her mother received most of her treatment, and where the funds were donated.
“I can’t thank the cancer center enough and I’m so glad the students were able to give back to them. My mom received the best possible care there the moment she entered the doors. This is an annual fundraiser, but the amount they raised this year was just so great,” Cruz said.
Lane Hooton, Chief Operating Officer at the cancer center, was on hand to accept the check from the students.
“This is just flat out amazing. Other schools in our large school category have donated, but no one has ever come close to this amount over the years,” Hooton said. “It’s very nice to see kids working together to help the cancer center.”
After the donation, students were treated to a romp through a bubble machine that created a foam pit for the students to run through and enjoy as a reward for their hard work.