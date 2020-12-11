Wood chips — the last evidence of the October ice storm — are being made available for free to Lawton residents by the City of Lawton.
The city’s solid waste collection division continues to store the chips on the east end of Elmer Thomas Park, and city administrators said residents are welcome to pick up the wood chips through Dec. 18 (tree debris is no longer being accepted at the site). Elmer Thomas Park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
In all, the City of Lawton and its crews collected 4,400 tons of woody debris in the month following the Oct. 27 ice storm that damaged trees across the city, City Manager Michael Cleghorn said. City departments combined their resources with contractors to pick up woody debris that residents were allowed to place by their curbs as a bulk debris pickup that occurred in mid-November, while others were allowed to bring wood debris to a central dumping site in Elmer Thomas Park for a collection and mulching site that continued for several weeks in November.
It is that site on the east side of Elmer Thomas Park, off its Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Ferris entrance, where wood chips remain deposited after they were ground into mulch as limbs and trees were brought to the site.
Additional information is available by calling the solid waste collection division at 581-3428.