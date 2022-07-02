"My body, my choice."
The refrain rang from protesters, intended as a mix of rallying cry and call to arms Friday morning along Northwest Ferris Avenue in front of Elmer Thomas Park's 6th Street entrance. More than 30 men, women and children assembled in the morning to protest last week's Roe v. Wade reversal decided by the United States Supreme Court.
Gabby Tolle and Allyson Nachreiner were compelled to gather the troops, as they say, to form an informal coalition of concerned citizens. They hoped many more would join voices by mid-afternoon.
Tolle said the protest has one main purpose: to spread the message of women's rights and how they are basic human rights. Being it was shortly before Independence Day, she hoped the mission would resonate while also offering a warning for what is next to come from the court.
"There's no reason to celebrate when women don't have equal rights," she said. "And they won't stop at that (Roe)."
There's a time to take a stand. According to Tolle the goal is to remind people in power that "We the people" must mean "all" the people.
Chanted slogans offered a voice mixed with rage and hurt. Nachreiner said the expressions were sent to remind all Americans that "everyone" is equal.
"We're not free 'til we're all free," she said.
Handmade signs bore slogans and images, often provocative in multiple ways.
"Roe has fallen, but we have not!" was one.
Another read: "We're fighting wars our grandmas already won!"
A native Lawtonian, Rhea Hass returned home with her 17-year-old daughter, Rylie, to participate in the protest and invite the group to another in Oklahoma City at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Mother and teen held signs carrying slogans to remind the public what the ruling about abortion means to them.
Hass worries about the future for her daughter. She believes, as hinted at by Judge Clarence Thomas in statements since the ruling, that other rights that have been in place for decades, like access to birth control, will be next to fall.
"I've been worrying since it (the ruling) leaked," she said. "I had the doctor give Kylie the 3-year implant because of the threat she'll be denied it in the future."
"You have to think of that with birth control," she added.
Making your voice heard and having others think from another perspective was at the heart of the protest. Hass said this is where people need to make a stand, like she and the others are, beside her daughter.
"She's the reason we do all this," she said.
Although numbers lining the roadway fell as Friday afternoon's temperatures tipped into triple digits, three fresh fighters stood with signs up high. Others rested in nearby shade.
Street side and barely aware of sweat dripping into their eyes, the trio remained, raised voices and continued the day's base mantra:
"My body, my choice."