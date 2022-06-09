Arrest warrants were issued for two women accused of pilfering over $4,000 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General Store as well as two employees accused of being accomplices.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Tuesday for Brianna Noel Andino, a.k.a. Brianna Noel Anding, 26, and Katina Latrice Robinson, 41, both of Lawton, with counts of grand larceny, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison; however, due to four prior felony convictions, Robinson would be eligible for up to 20 years in prison, if convicted. Restitution and a fine up to $1,000 could be ordered as well.
The women are accused of coming into the store at 226 NE Rogers Lane on April 27 and May 2 and taking items without paying that totaled $4,014, according to the warrant affidavits.
Two of the store employees also are wanted for their alleged roles in these two thefts as well as another during that same time.
Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for Tamia Lee-Carter, 23, and Janeah Gilkey, 18, both of Lawton, for felony counts of embezzlement, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine up to $5,000 and restitution.
Lee-Carter is seen on video footage assisting Andino and Robinson out the front door of the store with the unpaid items on three different occasions on April 27 and May 2 and totaling $5,023, the affidavit states. Lee-Carter and Gilkey were seen leaving after work shifts in the suspect video seen during the thefts.