A pair of young women are in jail accused of a string of thefts at Lawton stores by using non-working credit cards.
Police said the investigation into the thefts zeroed in on them when one of the women threw out PayPal cards during a traffic stop.
Lawton Police Lt. Troy Durham stated he pulled over a car for a traffic stop at Bishop Elementary School around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Jreashana Aldridge was seen throwing items from the window into the roadway, the probable cause affidavit states. Three PayPal cards were recovered.
Investigators learned Aldridge and the driver, Jakayla Moore, were suspected of having gone to several local stores and stolen PayPal cards. A store manager at Dollar General, 1301 SW 30th, had chased the women from the store and followed them until the police stop was made, the affidavit states. The manager said the women had stolen cards at a Family Dollar store and their photos were circulated to other store managers.
A timeline of the thefts was put together by investigators.
First, the women went to a Family Dollar, 1317 W. Lee, and while Moore spoke with a manager about a job application, Aldridge is accused taking $2,500 worth of PayPal cards to the counter.
A non-working credit card was used in an attempt to pay for the cards before Aldridge is accused of taking the cards and fleeing with Moore, the affidavit states. Investigators said they tried the same maneuver at Dollar General, 1110 SE 45th, but were turned away due to being recognized.
At around 2:30 p.m., the women were seen going into Dollar General, 2106 W. Gore. Moore spoke with a manager while Aldridge tried the same ruse to buy $500 in PayPal cards, according to the affidavit. Unable to make the purchase, they went to another Dollar General at 3330 Cache Road.
Investigators said Aldridge carried $1,500 worth of cards to the counter while Moore spoke with the manager. Again, the non-working credit card failed, and Aldridge is accused of taking the cards and running.
The duo then went to another Dollar General, 814 W. Lee, and, following the same M.O., got away with another $500 worth of PayPal cards, according to the affidavit. They then went to Walmart, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway, and tried to buy $400 worth of items, but their card was declined. Investigators said Aldridge then went to the service counter and cashed out $1,000 in PayPal cards.
Police reported recovering 13 PayPal cards in the car and on the side of the road and another $2,546 in cash was recovered, the affidavit states.
The women were arrested and booked into jail.