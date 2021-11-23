The discovery of a woman’s body in the wooded tribal land off of Fort Sill Boulevard is under investigation by federal authorities.
Lawton police were first called around 12:45 p.m. Monday when an adult woman’s body was found on the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache lands to the east around the 1700 block of Fort Sill Boulevard, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
“We were the first to respond,” he said. “We held the scene for the federal authorities. It’s going to be a federal case.”
Investigators from the Comanche Nation Police Department, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were called to the scene for further inquiry because the body was found on tribal land.
The woman’s body was found in a heavily-wooded section. The cause of death is under investigation, said Frank Fisher, FBI information officer. The woman's body was taken for autopsy and identification.
No information has been released as to who found the body or under what circumstances or condition she was found.
Fisher said there is no further information available for release at this time.