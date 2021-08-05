It appears a beef turned to sugar when a woman claimed a boatload of damages to her car came from the hands of a woman who’s been harassing her boyfriend.
Lawton Police Officer Colton Crowe was called shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday to a vehicle damage call at 2309 NW 38th. The victimized woman had three slashed tires, a broken rear windshield, scratch marks consistent with being “keyed,” and a crude name and expletive scratched near the rear bumper, according to the report.
The back half of the car was covered in sugar and there was also a funnel on the ground next to the car with sugar on and in it, Crowe reported. The gas tank door was open, and it appeared to have sugar all around the gas tank fill opening, he said.
The victim believes the person responsible for the damage is a woman who has been harassing her boyfriend for several weeks, the report states.