A woman free on an own recognizance bond with two pending misdemeanor charges of assault and battery is wanted for a felony allegation of threatening a witness.
The Comanche County Detention Center issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Sarenah Ann Choyce El, 18, of Del City, for a count of intimidation of a witness, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Marcus Rucker stated the witness, a relative of Choyce El, reported receiving threats from her on May 19. He told investigators he’d assisted investigators with identifying Choyce El’s involvement in the misdemeanor case, the warrant affidavit states.
Since then, he told Rucker, he’d received messages from Choyce El calling him a “snitch” and telling him she knows where he lives as well as threatening to beat him up or shoot him, the affidavit states.
Choyce El was charged with the misdemeanor counts of assault on May 9 and, as part of her bond condition, was to have no contact with the victim, court records indicate.