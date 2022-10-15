A woman is accused of ripping off a Lawton auto dealership after it repossessed a car her credit wouldn’t let her buy.
Now she’s wanted by law enforcement.
Updated: October 15, 2022 @ 1:11 am
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Kristian Amanda Wrape, 33, address unknown, for a count of computer fraud/unlawful use of a computer system, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Wrape was sold a car from Nissan of Lawton in June but after she failed to provide proof of employment, it was recovered at a home where she was staying in the 4800 block of Northwest Hoover Avenue, the warrant affidavit states. A paper refund check for $2,200, the amount of the down payment, was issued to her, according to Lawton Police Detective David Folkert.
On June 21, the dealership discovered two pending charges it hadn’t made with its City National Bank business account, the affidavit states. Both checks, one for $419 and the other for $600, were listed as Automated Clearing House payments made to Wrape, Folkert stated.
A $5,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Wrape’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.