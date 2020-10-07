An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of a 31-year-old woman accused of child neglect due to drug use.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tusday for Morganne Hope Avvocoto for the child neglect, records indicate. She faces up to life in prison if convicted.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Lawton Police Detective Kim Morton began investigating the case after officers went with Department of Human Services investigators to an “urgent welfare check” at a home at 35 NW 29th. The front door was open; however, no one would answer the door. Investigators found Avvocato on the couch, “naked and barely responsive,” Morton said.
A DHS caseworker found Avvocato’s youngest child, a 1 year old, naked in a playpen and covered in feces, the affidavit states. There were unidentified pills dumped on a nearby dresser next to a cookie as well as on the floor. A marijuana blunt was on the coffee table, along with an empty container with marijuana residue, Morton said.
Investigators found trash littering the home, maggots were on the counter with leftover food and dog feces on the floor, according to the affidavit. The children’s bedroom had trash scattered throughout and feces were found on the bedsheet.
According to the affidavit, at one point, an unidentified man showed up and said he “needed to find his drugs.” Morton said he began crawling on the floor trying to locate them before police removed him from the home.
The children were removed from the home. During questioning by DHS staff, Avvocato said she “abused cocaine and marijuana,” the affidavit states.
A $100,000 warrant bond was issued with Avvocato’s arrest warrant.