A Lawton woman was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing her fiancé in August 2021.
Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Monica Lynn Twohatchet, a.k.a. Monica Lynn Alexander, 45, to a 20 year sentence with 10 years suspended after she pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of narcotics possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
As part of her sentence, Twohatchet is to serve two years under Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision upon release, complete a drug and alcohol evaluation, and she must complete 52 weeks of domestic abuse counseling. As part of the order, she is to have no further contact with the victim.
Twohatchet was arrested the night of Aug. 17, 2021, following the incident at 2530 NW Pollard. Police arrived to find the victim suffering from four cuts to his left hand, one 3-inch cut to his left thigh and a 5-inch cut to the left side of his stomach, according to the probable cause affidavit.
He said his fiancé, Twohatchet, had seen a knife inside his car and thought he was going to kill her so she grabbed the knife and stabbed him, the affidavit states. She offered the police the same story and said she’d wrapped the knife in a white face mask she threw in a nearby trash can.
When arrested, Twohatchet was carrying a pouch containing a small amount of methamphetamine and a glass pipe used to smoke it, according to the affidavit.
Records indicate Twohatchet has a prior August 2017 felony conviction in Comanche County for child abuse.