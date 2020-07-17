A Wednesday night shooting left a woman’s leg injured and police in search of information about what happened.
Officers were called around 11:40 p.m. to the 2300 block of Northwest Terrace Hills regarding a woman suffering a gunshot injury to her leg, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer. The officers provided first aid until medical personnel arrived.
The injured woman told investigators that she’d been driving near the area of Northwest 79th Street and Andrews Avenue when she saw a small white vehicle. Garcia said several shots were fired at her vehicle from the car, with one bullet striking her in the leg. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.
“There are no known suspects at this time,” he said.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information or who possibly captured pictures or video of the shooting to contact the department, 580-581-3270.
You can also contact anonymously at Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma, 580-355-4636; or online: lawtoncrimstoppers.com.