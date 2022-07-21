DUNCAN — A Stephens County woman was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison Wednesday for her role in the 2021 murder of one third of a love triangle.
Rebecca Elizabeth Farber, 37, of Duncan, pleaded guilty in May before Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham to a felony count of accessory after the fact, records indicate.
On Wednesday, Graham sentenced Farber to serve 35 years in prison for her role in the killing. The term is to be served consecutively with her suspended 10-year sentence for a January 2020 conviction for larceny of an automobile and conspiracy to commit robbery after it was revoked.
Farber’s partner, Koby William Tidwell, 26, of Duncan, was found guilty by a Stephens County jury of first-degree murder on May 4. Following three days of trial, including Tidwell’s own testimony from the witness stand, the jury recommended he serve life without parole.
Graham agreed with the jury’s assessment on July 28 and ordered Tidwell serve life in prison without parole. Records indicate Tidwell was received Tuesday at Lexington Assessment and Reception Center after serving 484 days in the Stephens County jail.
Tidwell and Farber were found guilty for the roles each played in the March 21, 2021, murder of Keith Daniel Williams, 30.
During his testimony, Tidwell admitted to starting the day by taking a large amount of methamphetamine and Xanax with Williams and Farber. Afterward the three went to a nearby Dollar General store where, Tidwell testified, he and Williams got into a “heated argument” due to a perceived disrespect.
Tidwell testified he sent Farber to their shared home and once he was sure she was away, he said he shot his “best friend” in the cheek with his Taurus 9mm handgun fired at close range.
According to Tidwell’s testimony, he took Williams’ bicycle bearing his rims home so they wouldn’t get stolen and told Farber what happened.
Tidwell testified he, Williams and Farber were living together in an open polyamorous relationship that involved a lot of drug use. Tidwell testified he wanted to be “the one” in the relationship.
Tidwell had been in Stephens County custody on $2.5 million bond since being charged in March 2021 for killing Williams. He has a prior Stephens County felony conviction from August 2016, for possession of an offensive weapon on school property, records indicate.
On Monday, Tidwell filed an amended intent to appeal his conviction with the request for an appointed appellate lawyer, according to court records.
Farber’s plea means she accepts the allegations that she helped Tidwell cover up the murder after the fact. This includes telling he burned his clothes worn during the incident.
Farber had been in jail on $1.25 million bond since her initial court appearance in March 2021.