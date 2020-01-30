Lawton police are looking into what is considered the “suspicious death” of a woman found inside a home Wednesday morning.
Officers were called around 8:20 a.m. on the report of a suspicious death in the 2500 block of SW C Avenue, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.
“Officers responded and found a deceased female inside the residence,” he said. “It is unknown what took place at this time.”
No information regarding why the woman’s death appears suspicious was released by police.
Jenkins said people were taken to the police station for interviews.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called to process the scene and interview all the parties involved, Jenkins said.
If determined the woman died from foul play, it would constitute the city’s third homicide of 2020.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, 480-355-4636.