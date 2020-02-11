A 31-year-old Lawton woman was charged with killing her baby due to methamphetamine toxicity which caused an early stillbirth.
The infant’s death raises Lawton’s homicide total for 2019 to 20.
Ashley Traister, 31, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than four years in prison.
Traister’s charge stems from her methamphetamine use before the child’s premature birth on Aug. 3, 2019.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner issued a report Jan. 13 that stated the child was born early at 21 weeks gestation and the cause of death was identified as prenatal methamphetamine exposure. Oklahoma DHS initiated its investigation Feb. 7.
Traister spoke with investigators and admitted to using meth once a week beginning after Christmas 2018. She learned she was pregnant on June 29, 2019.
After learning she was pregnant, Traister admitted to using meth “10-8” times until the child’s birth, the affidavit states. She also admitted that she believed the child died from her meth use.
While not all homicides are crimes, all killings of humans are included in the homicide definition.
Traister, who is being held on $5,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. April 2 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.