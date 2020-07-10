A 20-year-old Lawton woman was accused of being pantsless while punching a police officer last week.
She has a proclivity for pernicious behavior with police, according to reports.
Precious Shanae Savoie made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault and battery on a police officer, as well as two misdemeanor counts: public intoxication and disturbing the peace, and resisting an officer, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The charges stem from a July 2 incident when Lawton Police Officer Kolton Jones responded to a call shortly after 10:30 p.m. to Ross Estates Apartments, 7301 W. Lee, where a pantsless woman was knocking on the doors of several apartments. Jones arrived and found the woman, Savoie, in the center of the complex.
When Jones approached, he said Savoie walked away despite several orders to stop. According to the probable cause affidavit, he chased after her and when he grabbed her right wrist, she jerked her arm free, turned, faced him and swung with her right fist, hitting the officer on the left side of the face and his chest several times. Jones said he grabbed her shoulders and pushed her to the ground.
Once on the ground, the officer said he had to forcefully roll Savoie over onto her stomach and pull her arm out from under her to handcuff her. Jones said the woman smelled of alcohol as well as dilated pupils and was sweating profusely, the affidavit states.
According to a police report, while in the Lawton City Jail on July 4, Savoie propelled a paper plate of food at a corrections officer, hitting him on the back of the head. He was not injured. It didn’t specify if she kept her pants on in this instance.
Savoie is free on $1,000 cash/property/surety bond.