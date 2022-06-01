DUNCAN — The woman at the center of a 2021 love triangle murder pleaded guilty Tuesday to her role in the murder of Keith Daniel Williams.
Rebecca Elizabeth Farber, 37, of Duncan, pleaded guilty before Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham to a felony count of accessory after the fact, records indicate. Due to prior felony convictions, she faces up to 22½ years in prison.
Following three days of trial and his own testimony from the witness stand, Koby William Tidwell, 26, of Duncan, was found guilty by a Stephens County jury of first-degree murder on May 4. The jury recommended he serve life without parole as punishment.
Following a pre-sentence investigation, Tidwell is slated to return to court at 1:30 p.m. July 28 to be formally sentenced.
Tidwell and Farber are tied to the March 21, 2021, murder of Williams, 30. In his testimony, Tidwell he admitted to starting the day taking a large amount of methamphetamine and Xanax with Williams and Farber. The trio later went to a nearby Dollar General store where, he testified, he and Williams got into a “heated argument” due to a perceived disrespect.
Farber was sent to their shared home by Tidwell, he testified, and once he was sure she was away, he said he shot his “best friend” in the cheek with his Taurus 9mm handgun fired at close range. Tidwell also testified he took Williams’ bicycle bearing his rims home so they wouldn’t get stolen and told Farber what happened.
During his testimony, Tidwell said he, Williams and Farber were dating and living together in an open polyamorous relationship with a lot of drug use involved. Tidwell said he wanted to be “the one” in the relationship.
With her plea, Farber accepts allegations she helped Tidwell cover up the murder after the fact, including advising he burn his clothes worn during the incident.
Farber has two prior Stephens County felony convictions from January 2020 for larceny of an automobile and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Farber, who is held on $1.25 million bond, is scheduled to receive her sentence at 1:30 p.m. July 20, records indicate.