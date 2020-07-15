SNYDER — A 55-year-old Kingston woman was run over by a tractor-trailer rig Tuesday morning while lying on a Kiowa County roadway.
Investigators are trying to determine if the woman died from the collision.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Callie Annette Shockley was pronounced at the scene of the incident on U.S. 62, 1 mile southeast of Snyder.
Shockley was lying in the outside westbound lane of the roadway shortly after 1:30 a.m. when a Freightliner semi-truck driven by William Isaac Duffey Jr., 52, of Bethany, ran her over, Trooper Lane Gossen reported. It is unknown why she was lying in the roadway or if she may have been dead before being run over.
Duffey was not injured.
The condition of the driver and of Shockley at the time of the collision, as well as its cause remain under investigation.
The westbound lanes of the roadway were closed for just over six hours Tuesday while troopers investigated the accident.