ANADARKO — A woman is in jail on $100,000 bond after, investigators said, she ran from the Caddo County Courthouse to avoid arrest.
Investigators said the woman was found hiding in the bed of a pickup with a little bit of methamphetamine in her possession.
Sarah Virginia Knauss, 39, of Weatherford, made her initial appearance Friday in Caddo County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of escape from a county jail after prior felony convictions, as well as a misdemeanor count for meth possession, records indicate. The felony is punishable by between three years to life in prison due to prior convictions.
Knauss was at the courthouse shortly before noon Thursday settling legal affairs with her attorney and bail bondsman when she was told her bond was revoked and she was in custody of the detention center, according to the probable cause affidavit. Investigators said she got up from her seat and took off running from the courtroom.
An exit from the courtroom was followed by escape into the alley south of the building, the affidavit states. Officers chasing her were tipped that she’d hopped into the bed of a parked pickup, and that’s where she was found.
According to the affidavit, while being booked into jail, detention center officers found a bag containing a minute amount of meth.
Knauss has several prior felony convictions from Oklahoma County for larceny, narcotics possession, burglary and conspiracy, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections record.
Knauss is scheduled for a revocation conference at 11 a.m. Sept. 30, regarding a March 2020 conviction in Caddo County for larceny, records indicate.