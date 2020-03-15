A 28 year old woman killed during a Jan. 18 domestic incident suffered multiple gunshot wounds and facial trauma from an assault, according to the State Medical Examiner.
Angel Conner, 28, was killed following a shooting early the morning of Jan. 18, following a domestic incident at the DistrictSIX10 apartments, 602 SW 52nd.
State Medical Examiner Eric Duval cited multiple gunshot wounds as the cause of Conner’s death and determined it was from homicide, according to the report. She suffered penetrating gunshot wounds to her torso and right foot. The report also lists blunt force trauma to her face among her injuries.
Richard Rasheed Smith, 23, was charged in Comanche County District Court Jan. 22 with first-degree murder – deliberate intent, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse – assault and battery and reckless conduct with a firearm.
Smith told police he shot Conner after she came at him with a knife.
Conner’s death was Lawton’s second of 2020. There are now five this year.
Conner and Smith were both enlisted in the Army at the time of the incident and stationed at Fort Sill.
Smith is being held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $2 million bond. Court records indicate he is to return to court at 3 p.m. March 23 for his preliminary hearing conference.