ANADARKO — A 34-year-old Apache woman with already pending cases is in jail on a total of $50,000 bond for an alleged protective order violation made while carrying meth.
Natasha Rose Vail made her initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of a protective order violation as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of controlled dangerous substance, records indicate. The felony is punishable by between 1 and 3 years in prison or by a fine between $2,000 to $10,000.
The charges stem from a disturbance on Feb. 8 in the customer service area of Walmart in Anadarko. By the time officers arrived, store employees had Vail detained in the garden section.
However, she was gone before officers could catch up. A store asset protection officer said she’d left northbound on foot from the store towards the Iscani housing addition, the probable cause affidavit states.
Officers spoke with Wesley Aldridge and his wife who said they had an active protective order against his former daughter-in-law, Vail, that was filed on May 17, 2018. A final order granting the order until May 29, 2023 followed, according to court records.
Aldridge said he was walking with one of his grandchildren of whom he has custody when Vail, the child’s biological mother, approached. According to the affidavit, he told her she is to have no contact with him, his wife or the kids; his wife and the other two kids were in another part of the store. She then went and found her with the other kids and was again told to leave them alone.
As the family left the store, Vail followed while yelling, Aldridge said. He then scooped up the kids and got them into their vehicle and security intervened.
Police found Vail near the addition’s swimming pool and brought her back to the store. According to the affidavit, a check revealed she had multiple active warrants in the county and she was detained.
Vail told officers she hadn’t seen the kids in two years and wanted to give them a hug, the affidavit states. She admitted to grabbing one child and giving a hug. She kept repeating, “It was worth it, I needed to hug my babies” during the questioning, according to Officer Jeffery Butler.
A search of Vail’s bag turned up a syringe containing a clear, pinkish liquid inside, according to the affidavit. The liquid tested positive as meth.
Vail had outstanding Caddo County warrants for May 2018 charges of attempting to elude police, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to carry insurance; and a December 2018 charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution, records indicate.
Due to the outstanding warrants, Vail’s total bond was set at $50,000. Records indicate she returns to court at 9 a.m. March 19 for her preliminary hearing conference.
