DUNCAN — A 39 year old Duncan woman is in jail on a quarter-million dollar bond after investigators said she was caught with over 200 grams of methamphetamine.
Jamie Lynn Aaron made her initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs after former felony conviction, records indicate. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Aaron was arrested April 3 by Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies who were conducting an investigation into meth trafficking. According to the probable cause affidavit, they were on the lookout for a tan 2005 Mercury Mountaineer that had traveled to Chickasha and then to Oklahoma City in the early evening hours. Investigators knew the vehicle had been used to make multiple trips to Oklahoma City and Chickasha to pick up large amounts of meth to be brought back and distributed in Stephens County.
The SUV was driving south on Dewitt Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. and failed to maintain its lane, driving off the right hand side of the road, and was pulled over, the affidavit states.
Aaron, the driver, and a male passenger were inside. K9 Officer Chica conducted a sniff for drugs and hit on substances being in the SUV.
When asked where they were coming from the man said they had gone to Oklahoma City and returned. Aaron said she’d only gone to Chickasha to pick the man up and bring him back.
According to the affidavit, a plastic sack containing a white crystal substance was recovered. It tested positive as methamphetamine. Aaron and the man were arrested.
Once at the Sheriff’s Office, the meth was weighed and found to weigh 227 grams or just over 8 ounces.
Aaron has prior convictions from Bryan County: March 2007, manufacture of controlled dangerous substance; and from October 2007 for possession of controlled substance, according to Department of Corrections records.
Held on $250,000 bond, Aaron is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. June 24 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.