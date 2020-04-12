Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely...locally strong, especially this morning. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.