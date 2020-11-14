A Lawton woman is in jail on $35,000 bond after she was accused of selling the drugs that caused an overdose death.
Ebony Darcel Ursery, 34, made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of distribution of controlled dangerous substance, including possession with intent to distribute, according to the probable cause affidavit. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Ursery is accused of providing the mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine that killed Doretta Rhodes on June 12, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Police responded to an overdose call that morning at 2218 NW Pollard and found Rhodes had died. A witness told police Rhodes, she and Ursery were taking “Roxy” the night before along with Xanax and an unknown pill that was crushed up and snorted, the affidavit states.
Roxicodone (known as “Roxys,” or “Roxies”) is a prescription semi-synthetic opioid analgesic with highly addictive properties, according to www.webmd.com.
Ursery told police she’d had the “Roxy” delivered to the home and that the three had all crushed it up and snorted lines.
According to the affidavit, the State Medical Examiner determined that Rhodes had died from an overdose of the synthetic opioid fentanyl with meth.
Ursery, who is being held on $35,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 14 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.