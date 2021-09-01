A Lawton woman is in jail on $25,000 bond after she was arrested for aggravated drunk driving.
Stacy Lynn Schools, 49, made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony count of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent, along with a misdemeanor count of driving with a cancelled/suspended/revoked license, records indicate.
The felony count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison or 28 days of residential or inpatient treatment followed by 90 days of aftercare, followed by 240 days of community service.
Schools was arrested Saturday after her car was wrecked with another car at Northwest 22nd Street and Cache Road.
Police responded to a wreck call in front of the restaurant and found a silver Kia on the curb that had sustained rear end damage. According to the probable cause affidavit, Schools’ blue Honda Accord was parked in the grass nearby after going over a curb. It had extensive front-end damage. Schools was found highly intoxicated in the front passenger seat.
“Yes, I was trying to get home,” is what an officer heard Schools tell a person on the phone who asked her if she’d been driving, the affidavit states. Only the driver’s airbag had deployed and there was a beer can in the floorboard.
Schools failed the field sobriety test at the scene and was arrested for driving under the influence. She refused to take the state’s test once at the police station.
Records indicate she has a prior convictions for aggravated DUI, according to the affidavit.
Schools returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 6 for her preliminary hearing conference.