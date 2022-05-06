An Arkansas woman already in jail for allegations she left two small children locked inside a hot car parked is accused of stealing identification and credit/debit cards as well as shoplifting.
Tijuana Marticia Johnson, 30, of Little Rock, Ark., made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of grand larceny, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to two years in prison.
Johnson has been in the Comanche County Detention Center since April 15 after Lawton police forced open a window to her Jeep Cherokee parked in the lot at Central Plaza, 200 SW C. Her 7-year-old and 2-month-old children were locked inside with the motor running but the heater going on a 91-degree day, according to police.
Johnson was arrested inside a retail store. During impound inventory of the vehicle, investigators found a small baggie containing what was believed to be ecstasy pills as well as three hydrocodone pills in a bottle, all within reach of the oldest child, the affidavit states.
Johnson was charged on April 19 with felony counts of child neglect and assault and battery on a police officer, as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, records indicate. Child neglect is punishable by up to life in prison.
Investigators later learned Johnson was the suspect of a purse theft on April 11 at Walmart, 6301 Quanah Parker Trailway. It was learned she was in possession of identification cards and credit/debit cards belonging to other people as well as stealing from stores inside Central Plaza, according to the affidavit.
Johnson, who is already being held on $20,000 bond for the original charge has an additional $10,000 bond for the latest charge, records indicate.