Investigators said a woman jailed for child abuse allegations told them she didn’t like babies “because they get on her nerves.”
Tatyania Renee Jackson, 21, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Police found Jackson shortly before midnight while investigating a call about a suicidal woman near Northwest 50th Street and Meadowbrook Drive. When asked her malaise, investigators said she replied that babies “get on her nerves,” according to the probable cause affidavit. At the time, the statement didn’t make sense to police.
Jackson’s husband arrived and told police she’d been making “several statements about her 6-month-old baby,” the affidavit states. He said she’d locked herself and the child in their home’s bathroom and he’d heard her saying goodbye to the child, along with “Mommy will miss you.”
Fearing for the child’s safety, the husband said he broke into the room and found her holding an electric charger cord around the baby’s neck, according to the affidavit. He was able to pull the baby away.
Later, Jackson told police she’d had several thoughts of killing her baby, to including “hitting the baby’s head against the wall several times,” the affidavit states. Investigators said she also admitted to “stomping on (the child’s) head and also wrapping a shower cord around (the child’s) neck.”
Held on $50,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the child, Jackson returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 13 for her preliminary hearing conference.
