A 22-year-old Lawton woman was charged with assaulting police and her disabled father with a baseball bat while, investigators believe, she was on methamphetamine.
Morgan Goldman made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault and battery on a police officer as well as for misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse court records indicate. She faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the felony charge.
Goldman is accused of, first, hitting her disabled father with a baseball bat early Friday morning, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Officers responded at 12:07 a.m. Friday to a home in the 1800 block of Northwest Taft on the report of a physical domestic. They met with Goldman’s father who said he’d been having multiple problems with his daughter all day and that she’d been “acting very irate and possibly using methamphetamine,” the affidavit states.
The father said Goldman scratched his face with her fingernails before she grabbed a red baseball bat and hit him, once to his right leg and the other to his right hip area. The affidavit states that both of the men’s legs are prosthetic. He had visible fresh scratch marks on his face, according to the reporting officer.
Officers tried to take Goldman into custody and she resisted, punching an officer in the face in the process, according to the affidavit.
Goldman, who is being held on $10,000 bond, is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. July 9 for her preliminary hearing conference.