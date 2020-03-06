A 37-year-old Lawton woman accused of a spree of bizarre incidents is in jail awaiting charges.
Jail records indicate the woman is in custody of the Comanche County Detention Center but no charge is listed. Investigators have said she has three active protective orders against her.
Following a string of incidents on Feb. 25 and 26, a new report was filed Monday with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office regarding a property damage investigation.
According to the report, the homeowner in the 200 block of Southeast Lasso Loop had been on vacation since Feb. 22 and when he returned home he discovered the woman had broken into his guest house and moved in without his permission. Several objects inside the home were broken and she had taken several unidentified vehicles that he’d since recovered. Miscellaneous drug paraphernalia was also left behind, he said.
Among the items reported stolen were radio equipment and a spotlight, the report states. Those items may have been connected to other incidents from last week.
On Feb. 26, deputies were called around noon to Chambers Vet Clinic, 1704 SE 60th, on the report of a woman who was causing a disturbance. The woman came into the clinic and started “yelling and cursing” before leaving southbound in a black, unmarked security vehicle, according to the report.
Soon after, a deputy was sent to a home in the 11100 block of East Gore Boulevard on a property damage report.
The homeowner said he’d received a call from his neighbor that the same woman was at his house hitting a sign in his yard with a police light bar, damaging the sign, the report states. The man said the woman was driving a black security car.
The light bar was collected as evidence.
That same homeowner had filed a complaint the day prior with the Sheriff’s Department that an unknown woman had been calling and threatening him since Monday. According to the report, she threatened to bomb his house and “if he doesn’t move she will kill him.” She also accused him running a “whorehouse.” The man said he’d never met the woman and doesn’t know why she is doing this but that he is afraid for his life.
Following the Feb. 26 incident, investigators believe it was the same woman connected to both instances. She also was connected another incident the evening of Feb. 25.
Another man filed a complaint about the woman regarding property damage and stolen items. He said he left for work around 6 a.m. from his home in the 400 block of Southeast Sunnyside Lane and saw damage, including a fake camera that had been knocked off into the woods as well as a pot strangely placed atop his fence post. He also had multiple construction signs missing from the home and his work site.
The man said he has a protective order against the woman and that she harassed him “constantly,” the report states.
According to the report, the woman had driven a black Ford Crown Victoria with a spotlight that was debadged from JAMARK Security. The man said she’d driven onto his property and began waving with the window down and began shining her spotlight between 9 to 9:30 p.m. the night before.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.