FAXON — A Geronimo woman is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a Monday morning wreck in southern Comanche County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Renee L. Zeller, 58, was flown to OU Trauma in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in fair condition with back, arm and leg injuries.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

