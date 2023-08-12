FAXON — A Geronimo woman is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a Monday morning wreck in southern Comanche County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Renee L. Zeller, 58, was flown to OU Trauma in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in fair condition with back, arm and leg injuries.
Renee Zeller was driving a Ford Expedition westbound on a Comanche County gravel road when an eastbound Ford F-350 driven by Rocky C. Zeller approached near Southwest 67th Street shortly before 11 a.m. Both vehicles went left of center, striking each other, Trooper Robert Baca reported. The F-350 went off the roadway to the left and came to rest in the ditch. The Expedition went off the roadway to the right and came to rest in a ditch, as well, 6 miles east of Faxon, according to the report.
Renee Zeller was wearing a seatbelt. She was trapped inside for approximately 40 minutes before being freed by Chattanooga and Geronimo firefighters, according to Baca.
Rocky Zeller, 26, of Geronimo, was not injured. Baca reported he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
Driving left of center was blamed for the wreck, the report states.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.