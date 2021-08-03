A woman is behind bars after she brought marijuana into the GEO Correctional Facility on Sunday.
Lawton police officers were called to the facility when corrections officers noticed Kendra Richardson of Oklahoma City pass an object wrapped in black tape to an inmate during visitation, according to court records.
Officers recovered the object from the inmate and determined it to be marijuana. Richardson was placed under arrest and charged with a felony count of bringing contraband into a jail.
She is housed at the Comanche County Detention Center on $5000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2.