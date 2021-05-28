A Lawton woman is in jail on $20,000 bond after she was arrested with a stolen City of Lawton truck.
Heather Leann Leonard, 33, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, along with misdemeanor counts of narcotics possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to two years in prison.
Police said she admitted to stealing the truck.
An officer responded around 2 p.m. Monday to the 2900 block of Northwest Euclid for a suspicious woman in a City of Lawton vehicle. The call was connected to the theft of a City of Lawton Ford F250 earlier in the day.
Leonard was found standing next to the truck. According to the probable cause affidavit, she was moving things around in its bed and, when the officer approached, she was rambling and saying she was going to the fire hydrant. She was wearing a City of Lawton jacket but had no shoes.
Leonard told the officer to hold on and she walked to the truck and grabbed a cigarette and a lighter from its cab, the affidavit states. Investigators said she refused to produce her identification and was taken into custody for the investigation of the stolen vehicle. When asked if she knew the truck was stolen, the woman replied, “Yeah, I stole it.”
During the truck’s impound, a red cup was found in the middle seat and inside was a glass tube with a metal rod and marijuana residue, according to the affidavit. A cigarette pack contained a folded-up dollar bill inside with crystalized particles that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Leonard, who is held on $20,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 13 for her preliminary hearing conference.