A Comanche County jury found a 21-year-old woman guilty of first-degree manslaughter and recommended she serve 4 years in prison for using meth while pregnant and giving birth to a premature boy in January 2020.
It took just over 2 ½-hours for a Comanche County jury to determine the fate of Brittney Marie Poolaw, 21, accused of causing her to lose her pre-term baby.
And in the end, the evenly split male-to-female jury decided Poolaw was guilty of first-degree manslaughter. The jury recommended she serve 4 years in prison. She will have to serve 85 percent of the time to be eligible for parole.
Poolaw was charged in March 2020 for admittedly shooting up with methamphetamine while pregnant, causing her to lose the male child at 17 weeks. She was 19 at the time of the Jan. 4, 2020, incident.
Before the day’s closing arguments, District Judge Scott D. Meaders reminded the jurors that, according to state law, manslaughter could be determined if it was proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Poolaw’s drug use caused the death of a “human being” from conception forward.
The day’s testimony included Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith playing the police interview video from Poolaw while speaking with Lawton Police Detective Kim Morton. In that testimony, Poolaw admitted to being addicted to meth and that she’d shot up the day before the preterm delivery.
“As she said, ‘Everything happens for a reason,’” Galbraith reminded the jury during closing arguments.
The prosecutor mapped out her case for the reason this happened.
Testimony from the State Medical Examiner Al Nease and Poolaw’s OBGYN Jose Mesa admitted that, while the meth use was not certain as the cause of the child’s early termination, coupled with her lack of prenatal care, it presented a concern as the cause of death.
The Medical Examiner’s report identified the child’s cause of death as intrauterine fetal demise due to maternal meth use, according to the testimony.
Galbraith said Poolaw found out she was pregnant in October 2019 but continued to use meth and declined to seek prenatal care because it would change her lifestyle.
“It might mean she would have to stop,” she said. “She wanted her meth, she needed her meth, she liked her meth.”
The prosecutor successfully argued her point with a hard fact from the case. Galbraith reminded the jurors of the fetus’ arrival to the world.
“He was delivered into a cold toilet,” she said.
Poolaw’s defender, Lawrence Corrales offered no witnesses and saved his opening statement for the trial’s close. He offered that, while the experts believed meth use contributed to the death and congenital issues discovered with the preterm child, there are several other factors identified through the autopsy that could have contributed to the death.
Corrales argued Poolaw was a victim as well. She doesn’t have a relationship with her mother and he alleged she was in an abusive relationship with the child’s father.
“How can you say that one of these is more substantial than the others?” he asked the jury. “I’m not saying she was an angel; she was a meth addict and it’s unfortunate.”
In the end, Galbraith’s argument that Poolaw was aware she was pregnant and continued to use the drug while avoiding prenatal care proved her culpability. Even with her background, Galbraith argued, she was still accountable for the outcome.
“It doesn’t make her any less responsible for using methamphetamine when she was pregnant,” she said. “She knew, they (bumps of meth) were killing her baby.”