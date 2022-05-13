DUNCAN — A Marlow woman investigators say has a penchant for eluding their grasp only to end up behind bars had her bonds revoked and increased while awaiting a May 18 hearing.
Investigators describe her penchant for getting away briefly before coming under arrest.
Jamie Michelle Martin, 29, of Marlow, made her initial appearance in Stephens County District Court on Dec. 10, 2021, for a felony charge of endangering others while eluding police, records indicate. She is being held on $95,000 bond.
The charge stems from an incident on Dec. 3, 2021, when Assistant Comanche Police Chief Cory Faulk saw a black 4-door car stopped at the intersection of U.S. 81 and Wilson Street. Martin, the driver, rolled her window down and began filming Faulk, the probable cause affidavit states. He waved for her to turn.
Faulk stated Martin turned onto Wilson and pulled next to his patrol unit where she stopped and continued filming and yelling, the affidavit states. Faulk stated he told her she has the right to film him but she needed to move from the middle of the roadway. He stated she accelerated away before stopping in the drive of a business. Faulk followed to speak with her.
Martin refused to provide her driver’s license, Faulk stated. He knew her license had been suspended from earlier incidents, according to the affidavit. When he called for backup, Faulk stated Martin got back into her car and drove to behind the business where she parked and went to let her dogs inside.
After refusing to identify herself, Faulk stated Martin got into her car and speeded toward his police unit, the affidavit states. He stated she accelerated out of the driveway, ran a stop sign and turned northbound on U.S. 81.
The pursuit that followed reached speeds over 100 mph as Martin drove into the opposite lane and passed vehicles on the shoulder, according to the affidavit. The chase was ultimately terminated due to safety concerns, according to Faulk.
Martin remained free util Dec. 10, 2021. While being served with the arrest warrant, investigators said Martin provided a false identification. It would lead to a second count three days later when she was charged with a felony count of impersonating another in execution of instrument, records indicate.
Martin bonded out on Dec. 14, 2021, on $20,000 bail per each case, records indicate. She was also ordered not to use a motor vehicle while the case was pending.
After failing to appear to hearings on March 24, Martin was picked up and jailed. She again bonded out on April 1, this time for $40,000 per case, according to records.
In her April 13 preliminary hearing conference, Martin’s bonds were revoked and her new bonds were increased to $50,000 for the pursuit, $40,000 for the false personation and another $5,000 for a misdemeanor charges.
The court ordered Martin to return to court at 9 a.m. May 18 for a preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.