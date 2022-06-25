DUNCAN — A Sapulpa woman was declared not competent during her first court appearance for charges relating to a described freak out at Duncan Regional Hospital.
Gladys Minielly, 52, made her initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault and battery on an emergency medical tech or care provider, and a misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property under $1,000, records indicate.
Duncan Master Officer Connor Newman stated he was called Wednesday to the hospital because Minielly was “destroying her room and physically assaulting hospital staff,” the probable cause affidavit states. While being released from the hospital, she “went ballistic and struck at least one nurse,” Newman stated.
“I observed a nurse standing outside of the room who appeared to be crying and very upset,” the officer stated.
Newman and another officer were met by a “screaming and yelling” Minielly at her room and put her in handcuffs, the affidavit states.
The officer returned to the room and found multiple damages. The hand sanitizer dispenser was ripped from the wall, as were the air conditioning panel, the room telephone and an oxygen regulator, according to the affidavit.
The nurse outside the room told Newman that Minielly had slammed the door in her face, closing the back side of her arm in the doorway, the affidavit states. Another nurse said Minielly had thrown a pizza that hit her, Newman stated.
Minielly is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.