Lawton police are investigating a woman’s claim of being beaten and raped after saying “no” to sex Thursday morning at a local hotel.
Police were called around 2 a.m. to a hotel in the 3100 block of Cache Road on the report of an assault. They arrived to find a woman upset and claiming she was beaten and raped by a man she only knew as “Calvin.”
The woman said she and the man had been in her room and were both lying in bed when “Calvin” tried to have sex with her and she told him “no,” the report states. She said he began hitting her in the stomach and ribs and, while hitting her, forced the rape to happen. He continued hitting her during intercourse, she said.
Abruptly, “Calvin” got off of her and that’s when, she said, she was able to escape the room and began running through the hotel screaming for help, according to the report. An unknown man heard her screams and called police.
The suspect left the area before police arrived.
The woman refused a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) exam and refused to be taken to the hospital for treatment for her rib injury, the report states. While EMS was at the scene, officers reported there were no marks on the woman’s body visible where she said “Calvin” struck her multiple times with his fists.