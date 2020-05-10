A woman told police that her boyfriend would have killed her if they hadn’t arrived Friday afternoon.
Lawton Police Officer Hunter Phillips reported that he and Lt. Anthony Bray responded to the southwest side of the city apartment to a call that a woman was being held against her will in her apartment by her boyfriend.
They arrived and made contact with the couple who were arguing before being separated. According to the report, the man yelled at the woman to “Keep it real! These fools can’t save you!”
Phillips said the woman was “visibly shaking, wet around the waist, and had tears in her eyes.” When officers approached, the man said, “everything was good” but the woman said she “needed officers inside to save her,” the report states.
The man told Phillips that they had been arguing because his girlfriend wouldn’t allow him to use her car and said they both “should ‘have marks,’” according to the report. He was “vague” at first before he said the woman came at him with a hammer and that she bit him in the left inner forearm, Phillips said. There was a bruise on that location.
Phillips reported the man went on to say that he had been in the penitentiary at multiple California locations and that he was a member of the “Mexican Mafia.” He said he was a “two strike” (two felony convictions) and that he’d moved to Oklahoma to stay out of trouble. He was detained and police spoke with the girlfriend.
She told police that things began around 6 a.m. when her boyfriend woke up and wanted to use her car to go to work. She said no because he doesn’t have a driver’s license. She said he got violent and punched her before grabbing his belt and putting in her mouth. According to the report, he began strangling and pulling the woman backwards to the point she said she almost passed out. Then, she said, she was put into a chokehold and that’s when she bit his inner forearm to get away.
Phillips reported the woman had petechiae (pinpoint, round blood spots symptomatic of trauma) in her eyes and bottom lip and ligature marks on both sides of her face. She had swollen cheeks with bruises on both sides of her face and a busted bottom lip.
The woman also said the man ripped a pair of pants and wrapped them around her neck, placed a wadded-up t-shirt in her mouth and began strangling her, according to the report. She said she had to chase her boyfriend with a hammer but didn’t hit him. She said, “if officers did not appear (the man) would have killed her,” Phillips said. When the man finally fell asleep, sh’d gone to the bathroom and called 911.
The man was arrested and booked into jail for domestic assault and battery.