A Lawton man stands accused of holding his girlfriend at nail gun-point last weekend.
Terry James Shaw, 52, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of domestic-abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. The kidnapping charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Shaw’s girlfriend accused him of nailing the door shut at his house while she bathed Saturday night.
She said she was able to push her way out and while getting dressed, accused Shaw of putting her in a “rear naked choke” and taking her to the ground, according to the probable cause affidavit. Once down, she said he took a nail gun and pointed it at her head and told her she’d been “a bad girl and needed to learn her lesson.”
The woman said she got away and hid in a bedroom closet where she was locked inside for about a half-hour, the affidavit states. She said Shaw slammed her hand in the closet door when she tried to force her way out. She said he grabbed her when she tried to run away and he pulled her pants off and wouldn’t let her leave. She said she got away while clad in her shirt and underwear, grabbed her keys and fled.
Shaw told police he never struck the woman. According to the affidavit, investigators saw nail damage to the bathroom door, items in disarray that appeared to confirm there’d been a struggle, as well as the woman’s pants on the bedroom floor.
Shaw, who is free on $10,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. April 19 for his preliminary hearing conference.