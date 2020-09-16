A woman told police that when she returned from a local club Sunday morning, her boyfriend responded with gunshots.
Police were called shortly before 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 43rd Street on a shooting report. Two women were in the driveway of the home. According to the report, one woman said she had been shot at by her boyfriend.
That woman said she’d told her boyfriend she was going out to a club and he got angry with her before he punched her in the face in front of her 14-year-old son. She said she got her kids, left, and took them to her mother’s house.
According to the report, when the woman returned home, her boyfriend was at the house and when she came in, he grabbed her, dragged her into the front yard and slammed her on the ground. That’s when she said he pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot at her before he ran to the side of the house. He then fired two more shots at her car. She ran up the street and called 911.
The woman and the car were unhurt by the gunfire. A spent 9mm shell casing was found by the side of the house, the report states.
The man was not there when police arrived and wasn’t arrested, according to the report.