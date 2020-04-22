On Monday, a woman told police she felt like she’d been the victim of an attempted road rape.
The woman told police that around 11:30 a.m. she was traveling westbound in the 1100 block of Southwest Summit Avenue when a vehicle in front of her stopped and an unknown male got out of the driver’s seat and approached her vehicle.
According to the report, the male made several lewd remarks toward the woman, “expressing his desire to procreate with her.” When she declined the proposition, the woman said the male reached into her car window and grabbed her wrist.
The woman was able to break free from the male’s grasp and drove away before reporting it to police.