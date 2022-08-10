Police said they just wanted to arrest her for a warrant, but they then found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.
Misty Dawn Cardona, 48, a.k.a. Cristy Komahcheet, Misty Dawn Komahcheet, Misty Dawn Arce, was charged on Monday in Comanche County District Court with trafficking in illegal drugs, a felony that is punishable by up to 20 year’s imprisonment.
Lawton police said they received a tip on Friday about a woman known to have a Comanche County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle who was at a home in the 2400 block of Southwest D Avenue. According to the affidavit, police detained her in front of a vehicle at a residence while speaking to a local bondsman. Cardona asked the police officer to turn off the vehicle to prevent it from overheating.
When the officer leaned into the open passenger side door to turn off the car, he saw a glass pipe used to smoke meth. Police said they then found 105.2 grams of meth, 1 gram of marijuana, digital scales, $223 in cash as well as a clear plastic bag containing 89 smaller plastic baggies in her purse, the affidavit states.
Cardona has prior convictions including possession of a controlled dangerous substance. In 1995, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison for manufacturing and delivering of controlled dangerous substance. In 2011, she was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of controlled dangerous substance, and to 12 months in 2016 for the same crime, all in Dallas County in Texas.
Cardona is in jail on $50,000 bond, court records indicate. Her preliminary hearing conference will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 31.