Police said they just wanted to arrest her for a warrant, but they then found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.

Misty Dawn Cardona, 48, a.k.a. Cristy Komahcheet, Misty Dawn Komahcheet, Misty Dawn Arce, was charged on Monday in Comanche County District Court with trafficking in illegal drugs, a felony that is punishable by up to 20 year’s imprisonment.

Recommended for you