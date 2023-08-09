Charges were filed Tuesday for a Lawton woman accused of shooting her father’s girlfriend last week at a local hotel.

Savannah Krch, 22, made her initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

