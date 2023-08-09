Charges were filed Tuesday for a Lawton woman accused of shooting her father’s girlfriend last week at a local hotel.
Savannah Krch, 22, made her initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Lawton police were called shortly before 10:13 a.m. Aug. 3 to the Executive Inn, 3134 Cache Road, on a shooting in room No. 265. Sgt. Billy Hicks stated he arrived to find Krch’s father holding her on the ground and shouting that his girlfriend was shot inside the room, the probable cause affidavit states. Krch was handcuffed and detained.
Hicks stated he knocked on the door and Ledayle Murff opened the door before falling onto the bed. She was conscious and breathing with a gunshot wound to the upper left chest but unable to talk, the affidavit states. She was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Detectives Michael Boudreaux and Abe Woelfel interviewed Krch’s father the next day. He said he’d been asleep on the bed when his girlfriend, Murff, woke him up screaming. He said she was bleeding heavily from her chest and he saw his daughter standing at the foot of the bed with a handgun in her right hand, according to the affidavit. He said he was able to knock the gun from her hand and when she tried to flee, he held onto her outside the room until police arrived, Boudreaux stated.
The charges indicate Krch lived in the room identified from the incident.
Held on $25,000 bond with the stipulation she have no contact with Murff, Krch returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.