A woman formerly of Lawton was charged with being high with her kids in the car while driving and causing an Aug. 16 wreck on Interstate 44.
Anita Lee Suarez, 24, of Allentown, Pa., made her initial appearance by videoconference Thursday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of child endangerment by driving under the influence, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain insurance and for failure to use a child restraint system, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to four years in prison.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Bryce Lewallen said he was called to the wreck on Interstate 44, near Watts Road, and arrived to find multiple fire trucks in the westbound lane. An older male and a younger child were being medically checked by a firefighter who told Lewallen the other occupants were hiding in a tunnel under the interstate, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The older man told the trooper his girlfriend, Suarez, had been driving. Lewallen said she appeared to be “very shaken up” and there were two small children sitting on the ground who were “very muddy” and also appeared shaken, the affidavit states. She told the trooper she didn’t have a driver’s license, only an identification card from Pennsylvania. She said her three kids — 6, 5 and 1 year old — were riding with her.
Lewallen said Suarez’s pupils were “very large” and slow to react to his flashlight amd she had a very dry mouth, was anxious, “talkative, excited and had increased alertness.” She admitted to using marijuana earlier in the day, according to the affidavit.
Suarez failed portions of the field sobriety test, Lewallen said. When asked if she would take the state’s breathalyzer test, Suarez opted out, the affidavit states.
An officer with experience in drug assessment conducted an evaluation at the Lawton Police Department. Once it was over, it was learned that Suarez was under the influence of at least cannabis (marijuana) and was arrested.
While en route to the Tillman County Jail due to COVID-19 and overcrowding concerns at the local facility, Suarez had a panic attack and an ambulance was called. According to the affidavit, she was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
After being discharged, Lewallen was again transporting Suarez to Tillman County. He said “she kept closing her eyes and her head would fall to the side” and he didn’t known if she was having some type of medical issue. She admitted she’d “smoked a little bit of weed prior to the accident,” the affidavit states. She was booked into jail without further incident.
After posting her $2,000 bond, Suarez returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.