A woman apparently regarded Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway as her personal race track when police say they tried to pull her over for doing 96 mph in a 45-mph zone on Sunday morning.

Harriet Lynn Longhair, alias Harriet Lynn Leaf, 42, was charged Monday in Comanche County District Court with two felony counts of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol — second and subsequent offense, as well as endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, records indicate. She also is charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and driving without a valid driver’s license. Driving under the influence, second and subsequent offense, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

