A woman apparently regarded Northwest Quanah Parker Trailway as her personal race track when police say they tried to pull her over for doing 96 mph in a 45-mph zone on Sunday morning.
Harriet Lynn Longhair, alias Harriet Lynn Leaf, 42, was charged Monday in Comanche County District Court with two felony counts of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol — second and subsequent offense, as well as endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, records indicate. She also is charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and driving without a valid driver’s license. Driving under the influence, second and subsequent offense, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police said they tried to pull Longhair over at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for driving too fast near Northwest Horton Boulevard and Quanah Parker Trailway. According to the affidavit, Longhair then ran the traffic signal at Northwest 52nd Street before turning south onto Northwest 47th Street. Police reported she then failed to stop for the stop sign at Northwest 47th Street and Motif Manor Boulevard.
The vehicle came to a stop at Northwest 47th Place and Northwest 47th Street, and Longhair was taken into custody, according to the affidavit. During the standard field sobriety test, she almost fell down during the walk-and-turn test, police said.
Longhair was arrested and taken to city jail, where she is held in Comanche County Detention Center on $7,500 bond. Her preliminary hearing conference is at 3 p.m. Oct. 31, according to records.